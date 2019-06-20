Sioux City’s newest brewery set to open after months of construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Sioux City is now home to a new brewery. Marto Brewing, located in the promenade shopping area downtown held it’s soft opening Wednesday night. Doors of the brewery will be open to the public beginning Thursday at 3 pm. Folks are Marto Brewing say they are excited to be a part of historic 4th Street.
“I think it’s the ultimate spot in Sioux City. Just the visibility on 4th Street, everything around it. The Hotel, Convention Center other 4th St. businesses we’re excited to add to that plus I think we’re a good compliment” says owner Erik Martin. Marto Brewing also will offer tours so folks can learn how beer is made.