Sioux City’s newest brewery celebrates a grand opening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beer drinkers have been enjoying brews at Sioux City’s third brewery for a while now.

On Monday, workers at Marto Brewing Company officially cut the ribbon on what so far looks to be a successful business venture.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce coming out to celebrate the official grand opening as guests enjoyed appetizers and the chance for prizes.

The owners of Marto Brewing tell KCAU 9 they’ve been busy since they informally opened a few months ago.

“We’re proud to be a part of the community and the chamber of commerce, and downtown’s been a good fit for us. We’re happy to be a part of it. And yeah, love spreading the word of craft beer and wood-fired food,” said Erik Martin, part-owner and operator of Marto Brewing”

In addition to serving food and beer, Marto also offers tours so folks can see how the brewing process works.