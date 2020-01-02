Sioux City’s New Year baby born nearly a month early

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nurses were hard at work this holiday delivering the first newborn in Sioux City this decade.

Jailah Brewer was born Wednesday morning at 5:10. Her delivery came as a surprise since she was almost a whole month early. Baby brewer was delivered at MercyOne Siouxland.

The nurses wasted no time decorating her room with gifts and decorations for the new year.

“It was over it. I was, yeah, when I finally had her. I was like, it’s done. It’s over with now. I can just finally take her home,” said mother Kirsten Brewer.

Jailah weighed in at 5-pounds, 4-ounces and is overall a healthy and happy little girl.