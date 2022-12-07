SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Musketeers unveiled Mountain Dew cans in celebration of winning the Clark Cup Championship along with a special announcement.

The Sioux City Musketeers had a special design for their 50th season anniversary in 2021, and now they’re presenting a new design commemorating their victory.

During the unveiling, CEO of the Sioux City Musketeers Travis Morgan announced that for a single game the team will no longer be of Sioux City, but “Dew” City.

Thanks to a partnership with Siouxland’s PepsiCo, Siouxlanders will have a chance to be on the ice during the “Dew” City Musketeer’s game on January 21, where they will compete in a contest for a chance to win free mountain dew for a year, an autographed hockey stick, and more.

Morgan added that there will also be a chance to win single game tickets, or an autographed puck, and other Muskies-themed prizes.

Register to win by placing your name in a drawing box at a Sioux City Hy-Vee.

View the unveiling above.