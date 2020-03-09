Sioux City’s ‘Magic Man’ Corey Fravel performs at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center had a magical program by Sioux City’s own magic man, Corey Fravel.

Attendees of all ages got to enjoy a number of unique tricks and Corey’s comic persona.

KCAU 9 spoke with him on what it’s like performing for the Encounter Center.

“Oh, it’s great. The best place in town to do it. It’s a perfectly sized theater, great audience, great people to get to book together with. So yeah, it’s the best place to do it,” said Corey Fravel, magician.

With Saint Patrick’s Day coming up, the Encounter Center will have an Irish inspired music program coming up next week.