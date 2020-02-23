Sioux City’s League of Women Voters holds second legislative town hall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The community was given an opportunity to meet face to face with lawmakers on Saturday.

Sioux City’s League of Women Voters held its 2nd legislative town hall.

Dozens gathered at the Sioux City Public Museum to speak with local political leaders about the issues that matter to them.

Some of the things brought up at the forum included expanding Medicaid, education spending, and the state amendment on abortion.

“And where people are coming from and you hear things prompt you to realize that ‘Oh, I hadn’t thought of that before’ and might make you change your mind even,” said Dagna Simmons, League of Women Voters.

If you missed Saturday’s meeting, the League of Women Voters will be hosting another legislative town hall on March 28.