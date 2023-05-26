SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kings Highway in the far north side of Sioux City will be undergoing a reconstruction project through the summer.

The reconstruction project will be less than 800 feet of road between Hamilton Boulevard and Meadow Lane, the Sioux City Engineering Division. It will also occur in two stages.

The first stage will start June 1 at the intersection of Meadow Lane and stretch about 150 feet east. This stage of construction should be completed sometime in mid-July.

Courtesy City of Sioux City Engineering Division

The second stage will start and is expected to last through September. During this stage, construction will be of 600 feet of Kings Highway from Hamilton Boulevard.

Steve Harris Construction was awarded the project on November 2022 for $1.393,482.

A detour will be set up using Hamilton Boulevard, Country Club Boulevard, and Perry Way.