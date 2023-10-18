SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After two years of research and fundraising, Sioux City’s Hubbard Park has landed a major national recognition.

The softball facility built in the 1930s is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Once home to world-class fastpitch softball, a group of volunteers joined forces in 2021 to bring the park back to its former glory. With help from city staffers, the project received approval from Iowa’s State Historical Commission.

A formal nomination followed with the group learning Monday night that the National Register of Historic Places had approved the park’s recognition. That registry is maintained by the U.S. Interior Department and Park Service.

Over the last 2 years Hubbard Park has seen more than $350,000 of improvements and softball has returned to the park and hard rock field.

The new national recognition could lead to additional state and historic funding as well as tax credits used to help further improve the park.

A former dedication will likely be held at the park next spring.