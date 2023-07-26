SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Prince Experience is a critically acclaimed concert event performed by Gabriel Sanchez, who has been portraying Prince since 2002.

The concert will take place inside the anthem on Saturday, December 2, according to a release from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. All events inside the anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased here or by visiting the Rock Shop in person.

Eventgoers can look forward to hearing songs such as Little Red Corvette, Let’s Go Crazy, When Doves Cry, and more.