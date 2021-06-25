Sioux City’s first game convention to be held at Abu Bekr Shrine Temple

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will hold its first game convention in a few months.

The Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor’s Bureau announced the Sioux City Game Con (SCGC) to be held at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in downtown Sioux City on the weekend of August 20-22.

The SCGC will fill two floors of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple with video game tournaments, card games, board games, Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers League regular and epic adventure games, historical medieval martial arts re-enactments, and more.

“We are excited to be the first regional game convention to break the event dry spell of the pandemic/quarantine era,” says founder and event manager Bart Miller. “This is a family-friendly event with games of all kinds run by local volunteers who enjoy tabletop and video gaming. SCGC will be alcohol-free family fun, with kids getting free entry and all proceeds going towards promoting gaming as a family pastime in the tri-state area.”

The convention will feature all-day video and tabletop game tournaments, linked storyline events, learning sessions, and hobby workshops. Video game tournaments will include Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Rock Band, and more in the video game area.

Weekend passes for participation in games of all kinds and access to the convention vendor hall are on sale now. Anyone interested in attending should visit their website or Facebook Group.