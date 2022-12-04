SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After overcoming many obstacles, a Siouxlander has partially opened the first cat cafe in downtown Sioux City.

Megan Thompson has been working for the past year with the City of Sioux City to open the Café hoping the community will find the ‘purr-fect’ space to relax and work.

“I just want it to become a really nice spot for people here in Siouxland to come hang out, work if they want to on their computer,” said Thompson, “We do have wifi, and have great coffee. We’re serving Stone Bru coffee.”

The furry tenants haven’t been added to the Café yet, and Thompson says they’re expected to arrive by the first week of January 2023.