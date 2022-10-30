SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 20 vendors helped to wrap up Sioux City’s Farmer’s Market on their last day.

On Saturday, there were fall veggies on full display, including root veggies like squash, carrots, potatoes, and hand-crafted items.

Over the season, organizers of the Farmer’s Market indicated that up to 50 vendors take during the peak of the season, and around 100,000 people visited the market overall this season.

“Our customers come down and they stay for 45 plus minutes and you, they don’t just come to shop and then leave,” said Market Manager of Sioux City’s Farmer’s Market Becky Barnes, “A lot of our customers come down and they shop, they eat, they talk with the people who are growing their stuff, with the vendors,”

Vendors can still be contacted during the off-season, and their information is displayed on the Farmer’s Market Facebook page.