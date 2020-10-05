Sioux City’s Fall 2020 Re-Event canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Environmental Advisory Board and City of Sioux City will not hold a Re-Event in the fall of 2020.
According to a release, the reason for the cancelation was related to COVID-19.
The Sioux City Re-Event provides a convenient opportunity for residents to properly dispose of a number of household items including televisions, microwaves, computers, other electronics, batteries, light bulbs, and EPS foam.
The Environmental Advisory Board has put together a list of locations in our community
that accept and properly dispose or recycle all of the items traditionally collected at the
Re-Event. Items are collected year-round at these locations.
For more information on where you can bring items for recycling, you can visit the Sioux City website.
