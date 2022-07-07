SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Engineering Division of Sioux City has announced a full closure of a busy road on Sioux City’s northside.

Courtesy of the Engineering Division of Sioux City

According to a release from Sioux City Engineering Division, the city will be fully closing Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound on and off-ramps.

The closure will begin on Monday and is expected to remain closed until August 12, when it will return to alternating lane configuration. The release stated that there will be a detour through Lewis Boulevard, 46th Street, and Highway 75.

The release specified that the closure would allow the city to make paving improvements on Outer Drive, as part of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project.

The release stated that drivers are advised to drive cautiously at a reduced speed and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

Questions about the closure can be directed to Kenny Schmitz with Woodbury County at 712-279-6539.