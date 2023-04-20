SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of not knowing where to eat in Sioux City? Well, Downtown Partners has you covered.

From Tuesday, April 25 through Saturday, April 29, Sioux City’s Downtown restaurants are highlighted through Restaurant Week: Dining Addition.

According to Downtown Partners, Restaurant Week is intended to put the spotlight on local cuisines for a limited-time price.

Participating restaurants will be offering a prix fixe menu that includes an appetizer, the choice between two entrees, and a dessert for $30.

The 12 restaurants participating in the event include:

