SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The lineup for Sioux City’s 2023 Downtown Live concert series has been announced.

Beginning on June 16, a series of concerts will be coming to downtown Sioux City. The concert series will run weekly on Fridays with the final show falling on August 18. Additionally, there will be a break week the week of Saturday in the Park on July 1.

The event will take place each Friday outside of the Sioux City Public Museum at 7 p.m. last until around 9 p.m.

Kicking off the concert series on June 16 is the Kris Lager Band. Downtown Live describes Kris Lager’s music as a fusion of “his passion for blues, soul, funk zydeco, country, and almost every other ‘American Roots Music’ into a contemporary and refreshing musical gumbo full of soul and spiritually uplifting rhythm.s and melodies”.

Up next is Matt Cox & The Marauders on June 23. This band’s music blends traditions of country, rock, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, gospel, and soul, as well as what Downtown Live calls his signature road-worn vocals, guitar, and harmonica.

Next on July 7 is John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band. Downtown Live said that after John Primer moved to Chicago in 1963, he was taught by some of the blues founding fathers. John Primer has recorded more than 87 albums since the beginning of his career and has since been inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and awarded the “Muddy Award”.

July 14 brings the Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Joyann Parker to Sioux City. Her music is described as a blend of roots music such as soul, R&B, gospel, jazz, and traditional blues styles.

Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band is next in line, coming to Sioux City on July 21. The band is fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek, also known as Kaleta.

On July 28, Songs From The Road Band will be bringing bluegrass to Sioux City. The North Carolina-based group’s bluegrass has earned them bragging rights as a Grammy award-winning band.

Next up is Toronzo Cannon. Cannon will be bringing his blues to downtown Sioux City on August 4. Cannon’s take on blues fuses his own style of blues guitar playing with slice-of-life songs. Cannon’s career has taken him to countries all over the globe, recently playing for the first time in Japan.

Sioux City’s GhostCat will be joining the concert series on August 11. GhostCat is a Sioux City Indie Alternative rock band with two full-length records to their names. They’ve played in many concerts and festivals around the Midwest and are now bringing their sound back to Sioux City once more.

Closing out the concert series on August 18 will be Good Morning Bedlam, a band that Downtown Lives describes as an innovative force in the Midwest’s folk scene. A band with lots of energy, they’re described as bringing a unique twist in what would normally be considered folk music. “We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound,” says Isaak, frontman of GMB. “We’re desperate to connect to people through the common human experiences that we write about and the exuberance of our live show. People have a lot of choices of how they’ll kick-back, so we intend to deliver a show where they can be free–to share in whatever they need to–joy, grief, anger, gratefulness, or bedlam!”

Additional information such as ticket pricing, and clarification on all the name changes since the events start as “Fridays on the Promenade” are available on the Downtown Live website.