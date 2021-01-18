Sioux City’s Christopher & Banks store closing after chain announces bankruptcy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The women’s retail chain store has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving the Sioux City store and many other stores nationwide to close their doors.

According to a release, on January 13, Christopher & Banks, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized store closing sales to be conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources. The store closing process has begun at more than 400 stores nationally.

The release said Christopher & Banks online sales will continue and that closing discounts will not apply to online purchases.

The Sioux City store said on their Facebook page that they are starting the “wind-down” process and liquidation.

The Sioux City store is located on 5001 Sergeant Road.

You can view the whole list of stores closing their doors here.