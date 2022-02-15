SIOUYX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Following six terms in the Iowa House, State Representative Chris Hall (D-Sioux City) announced Tuesday that he will be stepping away from the State Legislature at the end of this year.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Sioux City,” said Hall. “For twelve years, I have sought to be a voice of reason and tireless advocate for our community. I’ve sought to represent every voter in my district whether they supported me or not. Public service is not about grabbing a headline. It’s about doing the right thing in the face of headwinds and living by your word.”

Hall was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2010 and has served six consecutive terms. Regarded by his colleagues as one of the state’s leading authorities on the budget, he became Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee in 2015. His electoral wins include defeating a Republican incumbent in 2012, and consistently out-performing the top of the Democratic ticket by an average of 24.6 percent.

“Representative Hall has served the people of Iowa with integrity and honor,” said House Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D-Windsor Heights). “During his tenure, he has been a leading advocate for working families and taxpayer transparency. His work has improved the lives of thousands of Iowans. From striving for more fiscal accountability in government to standing up for those without a voice, Rep. Hall’s achievements are remarkable and his passion will be missed.”

“I’ll miss the work and many friendships it has afforded, but it’s time for me to start the next chapter in life. I hope to keep near to public service in the years ahead and will always care deeply about the direction of my community and state,” said Hall.