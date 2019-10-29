Sioux City’s Chick-Fil-A celebrates First Responders Appreciation Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – First responders put their lives on the line to keep us safe every day.

On Monday, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds recognized them by signing a proclamation for First Responders Appreciation Day.

But the governor isn’t the only one recognizing those brave men and women.

Sioux City’s Chick-Fil-A offered free chicken sandwiches to keep first responders energized during their long shifts.

“Just, you know, just, thank you. We want to be apart of the bigger picture of giving back. Showing our appreciation,” said Tom Moore, Chick-Fil-A General Manager.

This isn’t the first time Chick-Fil-A has taken part in the promotion, and they hope to continue giving back to first responders for years to come.