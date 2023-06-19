SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Sioux City’s newer and more unique coffee shops is celebrating its semi-anniversary.

Coffee and Purrs had its full opening this past January and offered a first-of-its-kind experience to downtown Sioux City.

Before the café could even officially open, it needed to get a city ordinance changed in order to allow the cats to be at the coffee shop.

After getting approval from the city, Coffee and Purrs became the first cat café in the area. The café‘s owner, Megan Thompson, partnered with the Siouxland Humane Society so that patrons could adopt the cats that they interact with if they choose to.

So far, the café has helped more than 50 cats find their forever homes. The Siouxland Humane Society said that this is a win-win.

“It’s beneficial for the community, and for us, and for the owner of the cat café all around,” said Ann Broderson with the Siouxland Humane Society. “I think it’s been a great idea so far and everything has worked out super well.”

The team over at Coffee and Purrs told KCAU 9 that their location has helped customers really get to know a cat before taking them home.

“Those come to adopt a cat which is always nice as well,” Thompson and Mackenzie Gass said. “They can see how comfortable the cats are over there, just walking around, they’re walking around 24/7 so people can see how comfortable and how nice they react with toys, other cats, and other humans.”

The café had a partial opening in December 2022, giving guests a chance to get a taste of the coffee shop. The cat lounge opened up a month later.