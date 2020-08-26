Sioux City’s AMC Theatre to reopen Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A second wave of AMC theaters are reopening on Thursday, including Sioux City.

Sioux City’s AMC Theatre in the Southern Hills Mall is one of 170 reopening on Thursday, bringing the total of AMC theaters reopened to almost 300.

AMC has also implemented a health and sanitation program called Safe & Clean. It is being implemented at the theaters that are reopening. Guidelines in this program include:

Reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including extra time between shows to allow for thorough cleaning

Use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts

New guest and associate safety protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing by all guests and associates

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater

Availability of disinfectant wipes

The AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found here.

AMC locations will have new releases as well as bringing back some old favorites for $5.00. Some of those favorites include Inception, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Shrek, and Sonic: The Hedgehog.

“We are grateful for the positive feedback we have been receiving about our guests’ desire to see movies on the big screen at AMC, and about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members,” said CEO and President of AMC Theatres Adam Aron.

Other theaters reopening include the AMC CLASSIC Rapid City 10 in Rapid City, South Dakota; the AMC CLASSIC Johnston 16 in Des Moines; and the AMC Council Bluffs 17 and AMC Oak View 24 in Omaha, Nebraska.