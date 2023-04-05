SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some residents may start seeing lane closures during their daily commutes. The Sioux City’s Engineering Division has announced the latest project for the 2023 construction season.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the Engineering Division will begin replacing the Business Highway 75 water main from Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive on April 17.

The project will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard and add new fire hydrants and water services.

The project will be broken down into two stages. The first stage will include installing the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants. This stage will require lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard, according to the release.

The second stage will involve closing the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue so that the existing water main can be taken care of.

The project was awarded to Bainbridge Construction in April 2022, in the amount of $674,115. The release specified the project is funded using local funds.