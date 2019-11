SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On October 20, 31 groups with 269 walkers participated in the 2019 Sioux City CROP Walk.

According to a release, the walk raised $27,415 and 479 pounds of food to help fight hunger.

All the food and 25 percent of the money raised will go to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland to help fight hunger in Siouxland. The rest of the money will help fight hunger around the world.

If groups are interested in joining the walk next year, click here.