SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday shopping season may be over, but the Amazon boxes and UPS packages our Christmas gifts came in are filling up recycling bins.

Sioux City Environmental Services and Gill Hauling are making their rounds across Sioux City to pick up holiday trash.

With Christmas being on Monday, the regular garbage collection schedule was delayed by one day. After the holidays, the waste collectors see a significant increase in trash to pick up.

“Most people may only roll out one trash can, one recycle for their pickup, where, after Christmas, you may see two other bins plus the recycle out on the curb,” Environmental Services Program & Development Manager Arah Montagne said.

Sioux City Environmental Services asks that you break down cardboard boxes to save space in recycle bins, but be careful to not overfill your trash cans.

“If you cannot fit it in your recycle bin,” Montagne said, “you can put another bag out on your curbside and buy the $1.50 stickers at your local hardware store, or Hy-Vee. Or you can take it out to the Citizen’s Convenience Center for free.”

Starting Jan. 2, Gill Hauling will pick up real Christmas trees that are placed curbside.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is also accepting Christmas tree donations through Jan. 17.