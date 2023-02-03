SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.

According to court documents, Davonte Moore, 28, was arrested by the Department of Transportation Friday morning.

Moore had been convicted of second-degree robbery in Woodbury County and was serving time with the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility.

Documents said that Moore is now being charged with escape from custody, a class D felony. He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.