SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seven Sioux City women were recognized as Iowa women making an impact.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF) unveiled its 10th and final edition of the book “Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls,” according to a release from the group.

The book focuses on over 100 Iowa women who have made an impact on their families, friends, colleagues, and communities. The release stated that the women have proven what it means to be mentors, advocates, and role models by being “strong, thoughtful, driven, tireless, and generous.”

Seven of these women are from Sioux City. They include Stephanie Samenus, Rita Frahm, Debra Bernstein LaCroix, Mandy Engel-Cartie, Karen Mackey, Maxine Lampe, and Kathy Roby. They were honored at the Expansion Center when the book was unveiled on June 28.

In the past decade, IWF has uplifted and honored more than 700 women and girls across the state of Iowa through the Ovation publication. They look forward to continuing to honor Iowa’s women and girls in new, unique ways in the future.