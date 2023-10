SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has won $50,000 off of a scratch game.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Jane Spencer won the first top prize from the Cash Flurries scratch game.

The scratch ticket was bought at Morningside Food & Fuel on Morningside Avenue.

Cash Flurries is a $5 game with eight total possible top prizes and 1 in 3.59 odds.

Spencer claimed her prize in Storm Lake on Monday.