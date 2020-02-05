Live Now
Sioux City woman wins $50,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

by: Reilly Mahon

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman wins $50,000 in a lottery scratch game.

Rachel Massey, 51, won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game.

Massey claimed the 40th of 48 top prizes in the game.

She said that she knew her scratch ticket was a winner but was surprised when she revealed the prize.

“I started realizing I was getting a lot of words,” Massey told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a really good ticket. I thought, you know, $500, $3,000, whatever.’”

It wasn’t until she scanned her ticket on Iowa Lottery’s LotteryPlus app that she realized that her prize was $50,000.

“It came up with $50,000, and I was like, ‘This has got to be wrong!’” Massey said with a laugh. “I re-scanned it like 10 times to make sure.”

She purchased her winning ticket at a Sioux City Kum & Go on 1925 S. Lakeport St.

Massey plans to use a part of the winnings to pay off her debt and save the rest.

“My very first thought was, ‘I am now going to be debt-free,’” she said. “I was really happy about that.”

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game. The overall odds of winning a prize is 3.51%.

