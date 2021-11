CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has won a $20,000 lottery prize from a scratch ticket.

The Iowa Lottery said in a release that Megan Christiansen won the third top prize in the “$20,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game.

Christiansen bought her ticket at Select Mart at 2825 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. She claimed the prize at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The scratch game features eight top prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.33.