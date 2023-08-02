SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woo Hoo! A Sioux City woman is $10,000 richer.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Megan Miller won $10,000 in the lottery’s $100,00 Mega Crossword scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s on Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City, and Miller claimed the prize on Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The release specified that the scratch game features 46 top prizes of $100,000 and 92 prizes of $10,000. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.29.

Additional information about the games can be found here.