Sioux City woman wins $10,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Kim Johnson won the fifth prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Money Ball” scratch game.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1132 Lewis Boulevard, in Sioux City.

She claimed her prize on Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Money Ball is a $2 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 on 3.22 and seven top prizes of $10,000.

For more information about the game and the number of prizes that are still available, visit the Iowa Lottery website.

