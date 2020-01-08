Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
Sioux City woman will be plea-taking for fatal July hit-and-run

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pre-trial hearing for the woman charged in connection with the fatal July hit-and-run will now be plea-taking.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego, 19, of Sioux City, was set to appear before Dakota County Court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Now the case will be taking Gonzalez-Diego pleas later this month.

She has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of fleeing the scene and motor vehicle homicide last month.

Gonzalez-Diego is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez, who later died.

Gonzalez-Diego was drunk at the time and was arrested in Sioux City a few hours after the incident.

