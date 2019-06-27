Sioux City Woman wants to help her dog that helped her after father’s death

When Jenna lee’s father passed away last June, she struggled to cope with his loss for months. Until she came across Charlotte. The puppy helped Jenna’s with her grief.

“I wanted something to fill that hole in my heart so my friend had puppies and was ‘I guess I’ll Just look, I don’t need a puppy right now, that’s a lot to do’ and she walked up to me and she picked me I guess,” said Jenna Lee, Charlotte’s owner.

But now, Charlotte needs Jenna’s help. Charlotte has a birth defect that means her right front paw and ankle haven’t grown properly, and could lead to joint deterioration and pain for the rest of her life.

Jenna takes Charlotte to therapy, but her veterinarian recommends Charlotte get a special orthopedic brace. The brace costs $3,000, but this dog owner isn’t giving up on Charlotte.

Jenna has set up a gofundme to help with the expense of Charlotte’s leg brace. She says that whatever money doesn’t go to the leg brace, she will donate to Four Paws Fitness and Therapy for dogs at Noah’s Hope who need physical therapy.