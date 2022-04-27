SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute more than 42 pounds of meth.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Heather Sorgdrager, 41, of Sioux City was sentenced on April 19 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

During the plea hearing, Sorgdrager admitted to possessing methamphetamine in New Mexico that she intended to bring back to Sioux City to distribute around the area, according to the release.

She was sentenced to 84 months (about 7 years) in prison and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

Sorgdrager is being held in the United States marshal’s custody until she can be transferred to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force in Sioux City. The Taskforce consists of personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, The Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.