Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for burglaries, still faces Woodbury County charge

Le Mars, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following Plymouth County burglaries.

Amanda Grosvenor, 37, was sentenced Monday on three counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, all class D felonies. Officials said the burglaries took place in rural Plymouth County in Nov. 2019.

The maximum sentence for each charge was five years in prison and a fine of no more than $7,500 and no less than $750. Officials said the court imposed a $750 fine for each count with a 35% surcharge. The court also ordered the defendant to pay restitution to her victims.

Court documents said Grosvenor was taken into custody by the Plymouth County Sheriff but will need to be transferred to Woodbury County to resolve an outstanding warrant she has there for Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

Grosvenor is scheduled to begin serving her prison sentence after the Woodbury County case is resolved.

