Sioux City woman sentenced to one year in sex trafficking case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City woman who schemed with her husband to illegally harbor a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl in what authorities have called a human trafficking case has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 40-year-old Amy Francisco was sentenced Friday in Sioux City’s federal court.

She pleaded guilty in November to the single count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.

Her husband, 38-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, pleaded guilty in December to federal counts of smuggling and unlawful possession of identification documents.

Prosecutors say Francisco-Nicolas helped smuggle the girl and her father from Guatemala to Sioux City.

The girl was found wandering Sioux City streets last June and told police she had been repeatedly raped by Francisco-Nicolas before she escaped.