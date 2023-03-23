SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman who escaped custody from a halfway house was sentenced to federal prison Thursday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Sarah Pray, 32, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on December 15, 2022, to one count of escape from custody.

At the guilty plea, Pray admitted that on August 31, 2022, she escaped from custody from the Dismas Charities Residential Reentry Center (RRC) in Sioux City. Pray was confined to Dismas pursuant to a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance out of the United States District Court for South Dakota.

According to the release, on August 31, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., Dismas staff conducted a routine headcount and were unable to locate Pray. Staff determined Pray did not have permission to be out of the facility and checked with her emergency contacts, local jails, and hospitals with negative results. Pray’s whereabouts were unknown until she turned herself in to authorities on October 4, 2022, at the Union County Jail in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Pray was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. She must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Pray is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.