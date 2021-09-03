Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Sioux City.

Jennie Kazena, 38, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in February and was sentenced Thursday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorneys Office

Evidence at the hearings showed between January 2019 and October 2019, Kazena distributed more than 150 grams of pure methamphetamine and more than 10 pounds of mixed methamphetamine throughout Sioux City.

In March 2019, agents seized half an ounce of methamphetamine from Kazena in two separate operations.

In October 2019, Kazena distributed a quarter pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant as part of an operation by law enforcement.

Two weeks later, Kazena was found in possession of half an ounce of methamphetamine and admitted to her involvement in the distribution of at least two pounds of methamphetamine for a large source, according to officials.

Kazena was sentenced to 126 months (about 10 and a half years) in prison and seven years of supervised release following imprisonment