Sioux City woman sentenced in motor vehicle assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was sentenced in Omaha after hitting a woman with her vehicle at a party.

According to a release, Shyana Lynn Greeley, 20, of Sioux City, was at a party at a residence on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation on June 9, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m. During that party, Greeley got into an argument and altercation with other women. Following one of the altercations, Greeley returned to her 2008 Buick Lucerne.

Greeley then drove her vehicle forward, backed up, and then sped forward as the victim, K.J., was crossing in the street in front of her. Greeley struck K.J. with her vehicle, drove over K.J., and left the scene. The victim suffered a left femoral shaft fracture, an open fracture of the left tibia and fibula, and a lumbar vertebral fracture.

Greeley was sentenced by Chief United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to 40 months’ imprisonment for second degree assault occurring in Indian Country. She will have to serve three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.