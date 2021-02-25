Sioux City woman sentenced for transporting 20 pounds of meth from California

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after authorities said she transported 20 pounds of methamphetamine from California to northwest Iowa

Delfina Torres-Perez, 33, was sentenced Friday in Sioux City after pleading guilty in September to conspiracy to distributie methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She had been previously convicted in the Northern District of Iowa for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2012.

Authorities said that from November 2019 to March 2020, Torres-Perez and others were going to try to distribute more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine. Twice in March 2020, Torres-Perez distributed about one pound of methamphetamine to people cooperating with law enforcement.

Torres-Perez also traveled to California to bring back 20 pounds of methamphetamine to the area, with the drugs hidden in the gas tank.

Authorities said Torres-Perez also admitted to saying she was involved in distributing another 30 pounds of methamphetamine in northwest Iowa.

Torres-Perez was sentenced to 204 months’ in prison on the drug charge as well as 18 more months for violating her previous federal supervised release in 2012. She must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Torres-Perez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.