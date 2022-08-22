SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was sentenced to federal prison for allegedly stealing from government funding through programs such as the Iowa Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Margaret Ortega, 45, of Sioux City admitted to embezzling and stealing from the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) in the amount of $92,744.51.

The release stated that Ortega provided false information to the SSA and the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) about her living situation with her husband. The release specified that she asserted that her husband was not a part of her household and provided no support since November 2010.

The SSA office investigated and discovered that Ortega’s husband had been a part of the Ortega household since November 2010.

The release stated that Ortega was given $88,176.51 in SSA Supplemental Security Income (SSI) that was paid to her on behalf of her daughter from January 2011 through November 2020. She also received $4,568 in SSI benefits for herself during the same time period.

Additionally, she was overpaid $20,152 in SNAP benefits from November 1, 2014, through October 31, 2019, as well as February 17, 2020, through November 2020 totaling $23,07, according to the release.

Ortega was sentenced to 4 months in prison and was ordered to pay all funds to their respective associations. She is also required to serve a two-year term of supervised release upon completion of her sentence.

Ortega was stated to have been released on a previously set bond and is expected to surrender to the United States Marshal; Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be determined.