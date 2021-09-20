Sioux City woman receives prison sentence for COVID-19 unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman who stole government funds using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison.

According to the release, Linda Bosquez, 59, of Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to theft of government funds. In a plea agreement, Bosquez admitted that from April 30, 2020, to July 22, 2020, she stole at least $24,235 from the United States Department of the Treasury and the states of Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio.

Bosquez falsely filed claims, in her name and those of others, for unemployment benefits, through the States of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, and Ohio, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds to which she was not entitled.

Bosquez made cash withdrawals following the deposits of Unemployment Insurance credits into her account, totaling approximately $27,299.30. Bosquez was receiving benefits from other states via ACH and prepaid cards in the names of other individuals, while she was also receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

Bosquez has three prior theft convictions and two prior convictions for fraudulent practice.

Bosquez was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and ordered to make $24,235 in restitution in various amounts to the Georgia Department of Labor, the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She will also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.