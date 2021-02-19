Sioux City woman sentenced for assaulting police officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was sentenced after she assaulted police officers when resisting an arrest.

According to a release, Shaylynn Jackson, 23, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. She will then begin a two-year term of supervised release after her prison term.

The sentencing stems from an incident in which police from the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services were called to a residence in response to a report that Jackson had struck her boyfriend with her vehicle. When Jackson was located, officers attempted to arrest Jackson, but she resisted by pushing an officer. She also threw a weed whacker and folding chair at another officer. When Jackson was being placed in a police vehicle, she kicked an officer. Neither officer suffered any serious injuries.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.