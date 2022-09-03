SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman allegedly claims that she was justified in killing her boyfriend in order to save her own life.

According to court documents filed by the district court, Katrina Barnes has entered a plea of not guilty to murder and is claiming the Castle Doctrine Defense. She has filed for a speedy trial and a jury.

Barnes was stated to be in her own residence, and she allegedly believed that the victim, Delorean Wade, posed a direct threat to Barnes’ life, based on his language, manner, and actions, according to the documents.

The documents specified that the Castle Doctrine Defense states that it is justified for a homeowner to use any means necessary to stop an assailant that is an imminent danger to the homeowner, including taking their life. The documents stated that the homeowner must have reasonable belief that the intruder puts them at risk of bodily injury or death.

Complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department detailed the event and stated that Barnes and Wade had allegedly been arguing all day before the incident occurred. Wade had allegedly left the apartment for some time before returning and began to pound on the door which led to Barnes shooting Wade through the door.

Emergency responders took Wade to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The complaint documents stated that Barnes allegedly told police that Wade had not gone inside the residence, but investigators noted that they had found blood throughout the apartment. They also found a spent shell casing and three live rounds.

Officials were able to determine that Jordyn Easton, 25, of Sioux City had been present and waited to call emergency responders for 12 minutes.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that Barnes and Easton gave officials conflicting stories about the incident.

Barnes was charged with second-degree murder, as well as possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to deliver Fentanyl. Her trial has been set for September 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Easton was charged with accessory after the fact and has entered a plea of not guilty. A non-jury trial has been set for September 30 at 1:10 p.m.