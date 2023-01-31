SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Linda Fernandez, 69, admitted in court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

The release stated that on July 15, officials searched Fernandez’s apartment and found one pound of methamphetamine, drug distribution materials, marijuana, and more than $3,300.

Fernandez will be subject to at least three years of supervised release following the completion of any prison term.