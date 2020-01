DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The teenager accused of killing a South Sioux City woman in a hit-and-run crash appeared in court on Tuesday, pleading guilty.

In a Dakota County courtroom Maria Gonzalez-Diego, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide.

This charge is in connection to a June hit-and-run where she is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez and fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez-Diego faces between one and 50 years in prison. Her sentence date is set for March 10.