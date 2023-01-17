SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Kailey Olson, 30, of Sioux City, Iowa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth on January 12 after she admitted in a plea hearing to distributing more than 12 kg in the Sioux City area from December 2020 through April 2021, according to a press release. Olson was involved in a Texas-based meth distributing conspiracy where she would transport drugs and cash between Texas and Iowa by interstate. The conspiracy also included transporting liquid for lab-based meth conversion.

Olson remains in custody of the United Sates Marshal until her sentencing. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum life sentence in prison, $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.