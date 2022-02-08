SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Tarina Hinojosa, 36, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Hinojosa admitted from January 2021 to September 2021, she conspired with others to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, the release stated.

Plea hearing evidence indicated in February 2021, Hinojosa was arrested in Sioux City for having an eight-ball of meth. In July 2021, officers took 146 grams of meth and $2,200 from her during a traffic stop. In another traffic stop a few months later, around meth was seized again, however it was only 50 grams.

The release stated Hinojosa admitted she planned to distribute meth to other persons.

Hinojosa is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 5 years of supervised release after prison. She hasn’t been sentenced as of February 8, 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn Wehde and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City.