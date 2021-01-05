Sioux City woman offers free wigs to Siouxlanders battling cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman is paying it forward after experiencing a special act of kindness herself. Now a gift of free hair supplies could some day lead to a new local non-profit.

Small business owner Tene Williams says she learned how to “do hair.” Thanks to help from her family, she was mastering styles by the age of 12. She’s now hoping to help others feel beautiful and some day soon, grow her idea into a non-profit.

It was that gift of free hair supplies and a suggestion from William’s sister that lead to a plan to provide free wigs to people battling cancer and others diagnosed with alopecia. Williams says she hopes to make women feel more confident about themselves.

“I notice that when women are feeling beautiful, they are more, I guess you could say, certain,” Williams said. “Their confidence level is through the roof and they feel like they can do it. They’re not questioning anything, it’s an easy way to deter depression and stuff like that

Williams “does hair” out of her home and styles mostly women and kids. She says after years of working with scissors, she is confident in handling just about any style.

“I have already trained my hands to not be just one track, to kind of touch every woman, and I think it’s important to restore women beauty,” Williams said.

Williams plans to start offering wigs later this month. If you or someone you know with cancer or alopecia is in need of a wig, you can contact Luxury LaVie on Facebook or Tene Williams herself. Williams is offering free maintenance and upkeep as well.