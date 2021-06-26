Sioux City woman lunged at maintenance man with knife, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly made lunges toward a maintenance man in a hallway holding a knife.

According to court documents, on June 23 around 2:52 a.m., Sioux City police were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment building. Officers spoke with a man who does maintenance there. The man showed police security video of a woman walking and making lunges toward him in a hallway, holding a knife in her right hand.

The woman, Sarah Sturges, 38, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

The victim issued a no contact order against Sturges.